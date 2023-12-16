What are Notre Dame's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-1 NR NR 164

Notre Dame's best wins

Notre Dame registered its best win of the season on November 22, when it beat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, who rank No. 265 in the RPI rankings, 75-55. Markus Burton, as the top scorer in the victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore, put up 20 points, while Julian Roper was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on November 17

86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on December 5

70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 6

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Notre Dame has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Notre Dame faces the 82nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Fighting Irish have 21 games left this season, including none versus teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.

As far as Notre Dame's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5 Total: 127.5 points

