Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Indiana today? We have the information below.
Monroe County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomington South High School at Floyd Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
