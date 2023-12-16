The Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Mo Alie-Cox find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Alie-Cox has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 104 yards and two scores, averaging 10.4 yards per game.

In two of nine games this season, Alie-Cox has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 2 1

