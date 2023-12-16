Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Damontae Kazee and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts pass catchers' matchup versus the Steelers' secondary, check out this article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Colts vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 126.4 9.7 16 62 9.91

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Damontae Kazee Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr.'s 984 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 138 times and has totaled 95 receptions and four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Indianapolis has 2,946 (226.6 per game), 17th in the NFL.

The Colts' scoring average on offense is 24.2 points per game, eighth-highest in the NFL.

Indianapolis ranks 13th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35.5 times per game.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 17th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 50 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 39.1%.

Damontae Kazee & the Steelers' Defense

Damontae Kazee leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 56 tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,950) and 17th in passing touchdowns allowed (17).

So far this year, the Steelers' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks seventh in the league with 19.2 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 21st with 4,483 total yards allowed (344.8 per game).

Four players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Steelers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Damontae Kazee Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Damontae Kazee Rec. Targets 138 40 Def. Targets Receptions 95 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 984 56 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.7 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 431 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.