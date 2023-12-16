The Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pittman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Pittman's 984 receiving yards is the best mark on the Colts. He has been targeted 138 times, and has 95 catches plus four touchdowns (75.7 yards per game).

Pittman has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.