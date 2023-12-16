Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Marion County, Indiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Cristo Rey High School at Christel House
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy at Columbus Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Columbus, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cathedral High School at Arsenal Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.