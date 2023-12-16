Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 233.4 per game.

Reynolds has picked up 494 receiving yards (41.2 per game) and five receiving TDs, catching 31 balls on 48 targets.

Reynolds vs. the Broncos

Reynolds vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 233.4 passing yards the Broncos yield per contest makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos' defense ranks 26th in the league by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this year.

Reynolds has received 10.3% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (10th in league play), averaging 494 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

In four of 12 games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12.2% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With seven red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

