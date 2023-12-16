Will Josh Reynolds Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're looking for Reynolds' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Reynolds has been targeted 48 times and has 31 catches for 494 yards (15.9 per reception) and five TDs.
Josh Reynolds Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Lions.
Lions vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Reynolds 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|48
|31
|494
|117
|5
|15.9
Reynolds Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|4
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|66
|2
|Week 4
|@Packers
|6
|3
|69
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|5
|4
|76
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|3
|3
|50
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|3
|2
|43
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|4
|2
|15
|1
|Week 13
|@Saints
|3
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|4
|3
|44
|1
