Will Josh Downs hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers come together in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Downs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has reeled in 54 passes on 81 targets for 612 yards and two scores, averaging 47.1 yards per game.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Downs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0

Rep Josh Downs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.