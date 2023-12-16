Jameson Williams Week 15 Preview vs. the Broncos
Jameson Williams has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Denver Broncos in Week 15 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 233.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.
Williams has hauled in 13 catches for 195 yards and two TDs this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 21.7 yards receiving.
Williams vs. the Broncos
- Williams vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games
- Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.
- 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.
- Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.
- The 233.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- Opponents of the Broncos have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Broncos' defense is 26th in the league in that category.
Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Broncos
- Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)
Williams Receiving Insights
- In three of eight games this year, Williams has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Williams has received 5.4% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (25 targets).
- He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.
- Williams has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.
- He has three total touchdowns this season (7.3% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).
Williams' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bears
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Packers
|11/23/2023
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
