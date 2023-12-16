Jameson Williams has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Denver Broncos in Week 15 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 233.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Williams has hauled in 13 catches for 195 yards and two TDs this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 21.7 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Broncos

Williams vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 233.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Broncos' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Watch Lions vs Broncos on Fubo!

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Williams has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 5.4% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.

Williams has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.3% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.