Should you bet on Jahmyr Gibbs scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gibbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has rushed for 692 yards (62.9 per game) on 128 carries with six touchdowns.

Gibbs also figures in the passing game, catching 45 passes for 288 yards (26.2 ypg).

Gibbs has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in five games.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0 Week 13 @Saints 8 60 0 1 -6 0 Week 14 @Bears 11 66 1 3 16 0

Rep Jahmyr Gibbs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.