The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lindenwood -1.5 140.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has played three games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

IUPUI's games this year have had a 144.2-point total on average, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

IUPUI are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

IUPUI has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

The Jaguars are 1-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies IUPUI has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lindenwood 2 28.6% 66.7 131.9 72.9 151.9 137.6 IUPUI 3 37.5% 65.2 131.9 79 151.9 142.4

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 65.2 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Lions allow.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lindenwood 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0 IUPUI 1-7-0 1-7 4-4-0

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lindenwood IUPUI 9-4 Home Record 4-9 2-14 Away Record 0-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

