IUPUI vs. Lindenwood December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) play the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|322nd
|66
|Points Scored
|64.1
|339th
|300th
|77
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|246th
|335th
|28.4
|Rebounds
|31.1
|262nd
|196th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|252nd
|359th
|3.7
|3pt Made
|5.4
|320th
|345th
|9.6
|Assists
|9.3
|352nd
|283rd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|233rd
