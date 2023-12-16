The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have allowed to their opponents.

IUPUI has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 243rd.

The Jaguars' 65.2 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Lions give up to opponents.

IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).

IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule