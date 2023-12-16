The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will meet the Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jalin Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Trent Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Pearson: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 140th 76.8 Points Scored 87.1 16th 41st 64.1 Points Allowed 73.5 234th 209th 32.6 Rebounds 29.4 318th 155th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 5.4 354th 218th 7 3pt Made 11 6th 234th 12.4 Assists 17.5 27th 114th 11 Turnovers 11.5 157th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.