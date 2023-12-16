2024 NCAA Bracketology: Indiana State March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect Indiana State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Indiana State ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|38
Indiana State's best wins
Indiana State's signature victory of the season came against the Bradley Braves, a top 50 team (No. 47), according to the RPI. Indiana State captured the 85-77 road win on December 2. The leading point-getter against Bradley was Isaiah Swope, who put up 22 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 52/RPI) on December 5
- 76-74 over Toledo (No. 112/RPI) on November 24
- 77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 158/RPI) on November 28
- 103-88 over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 21
- 83-72 over Ball State (No. 192/RPI) on December 16
Indiana State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Indiana State has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, Indiana State has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Indiana State has been handed the 177th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Sycamores' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.
- Indiana St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Indiana State's next game
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Indiana State Sycamores -16.5
- Total: 156.5 points
