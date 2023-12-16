Can we expect Indiana State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 2-0 NR NR 38

Indiana State's best wins

Indiana State's signature victory of the season came against the Bradley Braves, a top 50 team (No. 47), according to the RPI. Indiana State captured the 85-77 road win on December 2. The leading point-getter against Bradley was Isaiah Swope, who put up 22 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 52/RPI) on December 5

76-74 over Toledo (No. 112/RPI) on November 24

77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 158/RPI) on November 28

103-88 over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 21

83-72 over Ball State (No. 192/RPI) on December 16

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Indiana State has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Indiana State has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Indiana State has been handed the 177th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Sycamores' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Indiana St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tennessee State Tigers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Indiana State Sycamores -16.5

Indiana State Sycamores -16.5 Total: 156.5 points

