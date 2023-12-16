How to Watch Indiana State vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET. The Cardinals are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sycamores, who have won eight in a row.
Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores have shot at a 52.5% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 164th.
- The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Indiana State is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).
- At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
