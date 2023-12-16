A pair of streaking squads square off when the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET. The Cardinals are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sycamores, who have won eight in a row.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 52.5% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 164th.

The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Indiana State is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).

At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.

