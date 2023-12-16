A pair of streaking squads square off when the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET. The Cardinals are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sycamores, who have won eight in a row.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores have shot at a 52.5% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 164th.
  • The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Indiana State is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).
  • At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Bradley W 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State - Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

