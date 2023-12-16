Saturday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) going head to head against the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at 1:45 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-67 victory, heavily favoring Indiana State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana State vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 84, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-16.4)

Indiana State (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Both Ball State and Indiana State are 6-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Sycamores' games have gone over.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (posting 88.5 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and allowing 70.9 per outing, 182nd in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It records 35 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2.

Indiana State hits 11.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.1% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 5.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 30.1%.

Indiana State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (150th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (83rd in college basketball).

