The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.

The Hoosiers score 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks give up (65.1).

Indiana is 6-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).

At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.

Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule