Saturday's game features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) squaring off at Assembly Hall (on December 16) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Kansas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.7)

Kansas (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas, who is 4-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Hoosiers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Jayhawks' games have gone over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 74.3 points per game (195th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per contest (234th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 285th in the country. Its opponents record 33.7 per outing.

Indiana makes 5.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.4 (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

The Hoosiers' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 160th in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 280th in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

