Saturday's contest features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) matching up at Assembly Hall (on December 16) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Kansas.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.7)

Kansas (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas is 4-5-0. The Hoosiers have hit the over in four games, while Jayhawks games have gone over four times.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +11 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball and are giving up 73.1 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 285th in college basketball. Its opponents grab 33.7 per outing.

Indiana knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Hoosiers average 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and allow 94.5 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball).

Indiana has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.0 per game (200th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.9 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Kansas pulls down 39.0 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Kansas hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (40th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 29.9%.

Kansas loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (238th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

