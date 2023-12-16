The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia Southern ranks 41st in total offense (422.3 yards per game) and 95th in total defense (399.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Ohio has been thriving on defense, surrendering just 15.4 points per contest (fifth-best). On offense, it ranks 100th by putting up 22.9 points per game.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Ohio 422.3 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.8 (98th) 399.8 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.7 (4th) 124.1 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (93rd) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (87th) 26 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 20 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (59th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,431 yards (285.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes compared to 16 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 159 times for a team-high 891 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 70 times for 405 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 901 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 126 times and has registered 93 catches and five touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 69 receptions totaling 712 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has recored 2,207 passing yards, or 183.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.5% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Sieh Bangura is his team's leading rusher with 178 carries for 811 yards, or 67.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

O'Shaan Allison has been given 139 carries and totaled 452 yards with three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz's 600 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 receptions on 83 targets with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has totaled 599 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Ty Walton's 37 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 348 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

