With the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) squaring off on December 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Gardner Minshew and Mitchell Trubisky will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Minshew this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner Minshew vs. Mitchell Trubisky Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Mitchell Trubisky 12 Games Played 4 63.2% Completion % 60.7% 2,524 (210.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 463 (115.8) 11 Touchdowns 3 8 Interceptions 3 57 (4.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 53 (13.3) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Steelers' defense has been looking good this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 250 points allowed (19.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,950) and 17th in passing TDs allowed (17).

Against the run, the Steelers rank 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,533) and sixth in rushing TDs allowed (eight).

On defense, Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 48.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 17th (39.3%).

Who comes out on top when the Colts and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Mitchell Trubisky Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

This year, the Steelers rank seventh in the league with 19.2 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total yards allowed with 344.8 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,950) and 17th in passing TDs allowed (17).

Against the run, the Steelers are 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,533) and sixth in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

On defense, Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (48.6%) and 17th in third-down percentage allowed (39.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.