The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Lions score 15.8 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Purple Aces allow (86.4).

The Purple Aces record 72.9 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 74.5 the Lions allow.

When Evansville totals more than 74.5 points, it is 1-4.

Lindenwood (MO) is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Purple Aces are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (47.6%).

The Lions' 39.7 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Purple Aces have conceded.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Maggie Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Barbora Tomancova: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG%

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule