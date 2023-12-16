How to Watch the Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score 15.8 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Purple Aces allow (86.4).
- The Purple Aces record 72.9 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 74.5 the Lions allow.
- When Evansville totals more than 74.5 points, it is 1-4.
- Lindenwood (MO) is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Purple Aces are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (47.6%).
- The Lions' 39.7 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Purple Aces have conceded.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Barbora Tomancova: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Alana Striverson: 9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 64-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|L 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
