If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Evansville and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Evansville ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 1-1 NR NR 39

Evansville's best wins

When Evansville took down the Ball State Cardinals, who are ranked No. 192 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 74-50, it was its signature win of the year thus far. With 27 points, Antonio Thomas was the top scorer against Ball State. Second on the team was Ben Humrichous, with 18 points.

Next best wins

91-89 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on December 2

72-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on November 6

85-77 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 230/RPI) on November 24

70-61 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on December 16

93-74 over Southeast Missouri State (No. 277/RPI) on November 25

Evansville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Purple Aces have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Evansville has been given the 245th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Purple Aces have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Evansville has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Evansville's next game

Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Evansville Purple Aces vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Evansville Purple Aces -7.5

Evansville Purple Aces -7.5 Total: 160.5 points

