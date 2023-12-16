Saturday's contest that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-74 in favor of Evansville. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Purple Aces are coming off of an 81-75 loss to IUPUI in their last outing on Wednesday.

Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Lindenwood (MO) 74

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

Against the Chicago State Cougars on November 26, the Purple Aces picked up their best win of the season, a 103-102 road victory.

Evansville has five losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

17.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Maggie Hartwig: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Barbora Tomancova: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG%

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' -108 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.9 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 86.4 per contest (357th in college basketball).

On offense, the Purple Aces average 66.5 points per game in home games, compared to 79.3 points per game in road games.

Defensively, Evansville has played better in home games this season, giving up 74.8 points per game, compared to 98 in road games.

