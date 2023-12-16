Saturday's game at Freedom Hall has the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) matching up with the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 win for Evansville, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 73, Bellarmine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-2.0)

Evansville (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Bellarmine has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Evansville is 6-2-0. Both the Knights and the Purple Aces are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and allowing 71.4 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +97 scoring differential.

Evansville is 126th in the country at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Evansville hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.2% from deep (193rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.6%.

Evansville has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (74th in college basketball).

