The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide's 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, Alabama has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 93.2 points per game, 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow.

When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton played better in home games last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).

In home games, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.

The Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.

At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

Alabama Upcoming Schedule