The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) play at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 24.2 points per game, five more than the Steelers give up per contest (19.2).

The Colts average just 7.7 fewer yards per game (337.1) than the Steelers give up per outing (344.8).

This season, Indianapolis rushes for just 7.4 fewer yards (110.5) than Pittsburgh allows per outing (117.9).

The Colts have 20 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 21 takeaways.

Colts Home Performance

The Colts put up 26.5 points per game at home (2.3 more than their overall average), and give up 28.8 at home (3.4 more than overall).

The Colts accumulate 376.5 yards per game at home (39.4 more than their overall average), and give up 380.3 at home (22.7 more than overall).

Indianapolis' average passing yards gained (230.2) and conceded (248) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 226.6 and 226.1, respectively.

The Colts' average rushing yards gained (146.3) and allowed (132.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 110.5 and 131.5, respectively.

The Colts' offensive third-down percentage at home (37.7%) is higher than their overall average (35.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (36.3%) is lower than overall (37.4%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee W 31-28 CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati L 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 1/7/2024 Houston - -

