On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aiming to wager on player props in the Colts-Steelers matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Colts-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +410

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +700

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 42.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 15.5 (-113) Will Mallory - - 10.5 (-113) Gardner Minshew 231.5 (-113) - - Zack Moss - 73.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 27.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 73.5 (-113)

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mitchell Trubisky 195.5 (-113) - - Allen Robinson II - - 14.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 45.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 52.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 43.5 (-113) Connor Heyward - - 3.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 33.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 45.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.