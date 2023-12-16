How to Watch the Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Hurricanes have also won eight games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
- Baylor's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).
- Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
- The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).
- The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
Miami (FL) Leaders
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|W 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|W 71-51
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|W 99-37
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|W 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Watsco Center
