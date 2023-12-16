The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

In games Baylor shoots higher than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The 91.1 points per game the Bears record are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Michigan State has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 184th.

The Spartans put up just 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears give up (67.6).

Michigan State is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 91.1 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better in home games last season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).

Beyond the arc, Michigan State made fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center 12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center 12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena 12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden 12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule