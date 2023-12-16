Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bartholomew County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Bartholomew County, Indiana today, we've got what you need below.
Bartholomew County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus East High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy at Columbus Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Columbus, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
