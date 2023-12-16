Ball State vs. Indiana State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will play the Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trent Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pearson: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|140th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|87.1
|16th
|41st
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|234th
|209th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.4
|318th
|155th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|354th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|11.0
|6th
|234th
|12.4
|Assists
|17.5
|27th
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.