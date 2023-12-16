The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) will aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Sycamores have won eight games in a row.

Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

In games Ball State shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Cardinals are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores rank 248th.

The Cardinals score 76.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.9 the Sycamores allow.

When Ball State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 6-0.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State scored 80.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.8.

In terms of three-point shooting, Ball State fared worse when playing at home last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage in away games.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule