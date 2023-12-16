How to Watch Ball State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) will aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Sycamores have won eight games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- In games Ball State shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores rank 248th.
- The Cardinals score 76.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.9 the Sycamores allow.
- When Ball State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 6-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ball State scored 80.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.8.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Ball State fared worse when playing at home last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 68-65
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.