Can we count on Ball State to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 191

Ball State's best wins

Ball State's signature victory this season came against the Old Dominion Monarchs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 211) in the RPI. Ball State brought home the 73-68 win at home on November 11. The leading scorer against Old Dominion was Basheer Jihad, who delivered 19 points with 11 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

83-71 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 224/RPI) on December 10

92-74 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on November 24

75-58 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 21

67-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on December 2

68-65 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on December 6

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Ball State has been given the 326th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Ball St's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ball State Cardinals

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: B1G+

