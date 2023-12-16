The Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Alec Pierce get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has racked up 413 yards receiving on 27 catches with one TD this season, averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Pierce has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0

