Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vanderburgh County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Vanderburgh County, Indiana today, we've got what you need.
Vanderburgh County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at McCutcheon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evansville Day High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mt. Carmel, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
