Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130) 13.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's over/under for Haliburton is 26.5 points. That's 0.5 more than his season average of 26.0.

He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 11.8 per game -- is 1.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 2.3 less than his points prop on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 8.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

He has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -185)

Friday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Brown averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday.

Brown has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 14.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Friday is 2.4 more than his scoring average on the season (12.1).

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Avdija's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

