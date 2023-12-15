Obi Toppin and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Toppin tallied five points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 140-126 loss versus the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Toppin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.2 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 1.2 2.0 PRA -- 16.6 19.6 PR -- 15.4 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Toppin has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.7% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Toppin's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 21st in possessions per game with 107.8.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 127 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Wizards allow 49.5 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, conceding 29.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Obi Toppin vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 19 11 4 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.