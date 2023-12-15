Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Madison County, Indiana is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lapel High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Parker City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.