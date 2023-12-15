Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Indiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kankakee Valley High School at Andrean High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Conference: Northwest Crossroads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.