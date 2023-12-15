The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars give up.

The 64.8 points per game the Jaguars score are 9.6 fewer points than the Eagles give up (74.4).

When IUPUI totals more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 35.2 shooting percentage is 8.9 lower than the Jaguars have given up.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Faith Stinson: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Schedule