How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars give up.
- The 64.8 points per game the Jaguars score are 9.6 fewer points than the Eagles give up (74.4).
- When IUPUI totals more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 35.2 shooting percentage is 8.9 lower than the Jaguars have given up.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Faith Stinson: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|W 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/29/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
