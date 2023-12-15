IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-4) will face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.