The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Delaware County, Indiana today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Delaware County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daleville High School at Blue River Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mooreland, IN

Mooreland, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Blue River Valley High School