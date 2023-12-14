For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tyler Johnson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Johnson has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Johnson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

