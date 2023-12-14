The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

