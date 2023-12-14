The Chicago Blackhawks, with Nick Foligno, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Does a wager on Foligno interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nick Foligno vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

Foligno has scored a goal in three of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Foligno has a point in seven games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In six of 28 games this year, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Foligno hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

