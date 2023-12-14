On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).
  • Entwistle has zero points on the power play.
  • Entwistle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.