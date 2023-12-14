The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Isaak Phillips light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:38 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:14 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

